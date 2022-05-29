Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0356 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $22.26 million and $547,080.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

