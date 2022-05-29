Knights Group (LON:KGH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.36. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.29 million and a PE ratio of 33.03.

In other Knights Group news, insider David Andrew Beech bought 936,345 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,260,713.67). Also, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($17,365.04).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

