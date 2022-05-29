KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in May

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($77.66) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($59.57) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

