Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given New €188.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($218.09) to €182.00 ($193.62) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($176.60) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

