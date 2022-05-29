KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.50. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $94.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $809.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

