Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.01 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Kusama has a total market cap of $604.00 million and $69.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $71.31 or 0.00244383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 556.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

