L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $240.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

