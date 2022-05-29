Lanceria Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $1.33 million and $18,539.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 700.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.53 or 0.15746388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00502348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

