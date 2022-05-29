Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.72. 33,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,667. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRMR. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

