LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,116.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and $16,116.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 405.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.