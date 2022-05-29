LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

LCII stock opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LCI Industries by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

