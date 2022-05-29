LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LIAN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,000. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). On average, equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

