Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,040 ($38.25) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 3,660 ($46.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.12) to GBX 3,390 ($42.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.05) to GBX 3,289 ($41.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($53.23) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,781.10 ($47.58).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY opened at GBX 2,349 ($29.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,156 ($27.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,712 ($46.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,458.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,837.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($32.02) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($640,493.27).

Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.