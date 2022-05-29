Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,630 ($33.09) target price on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.91) to GBX 3,440 ($43.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,956.50 ($37.20).

PSN opened at GBX 2,237 ($28.15) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,005 ($25.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($41.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,152.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.52. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.58), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($202,952.59).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

