Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $136,789.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00216319 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006548 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

