Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,721. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

