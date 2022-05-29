Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to post $7.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $29.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $30.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.10. 191,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,362. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.