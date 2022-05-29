LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Stephens

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,738,000 after purchasing an additional 277,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after purchasing an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

