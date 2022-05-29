LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 300,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGAAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $9,960,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $948,000.

Shares of Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

