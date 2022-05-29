LMR Partners LLP Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 238.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Warby Parker worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,642,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

WRBY stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

