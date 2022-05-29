LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.25 Million in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 1.59% of G3 VRM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGGV opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

