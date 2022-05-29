LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.73 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,820,000 after buying an additional 1,516,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after buying an additional 1,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.