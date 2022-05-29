LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

