Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
