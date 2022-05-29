Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LKHLY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473. Lonking has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Get Lonking alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.3519 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.