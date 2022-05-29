Loopring Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $648.72 million and approximately $85.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,082,009 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

