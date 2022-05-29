Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

