Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

