Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,834,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.