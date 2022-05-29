Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

