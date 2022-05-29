LPL Financial LLC Acquires 26,928 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.96% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $87,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

