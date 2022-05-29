LPL Financial LLC Acquires 31,273 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $69,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92.

