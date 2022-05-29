LPL Financial LLC Acquires 35,091 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $68,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $117.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81.

