LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,573 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $80,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $255.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.95 and a 200 day moving average of $305.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

