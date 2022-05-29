LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,125 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.87% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $74,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,903 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 226,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,112.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 169,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of KXI stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.