LPL Financial LLC Has $81.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $81,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.