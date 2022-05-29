LPL Financial LLC Has $84.22 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $84,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.