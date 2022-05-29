LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.28% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $94,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after acquiring an additional 179,182 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.89 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

