LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $89,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

