Lpwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.8% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

