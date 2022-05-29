Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

