Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CNONF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

