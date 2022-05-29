Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CNONF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
