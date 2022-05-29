Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $23.40 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Macy’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.