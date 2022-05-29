Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Friday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Man Wah (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

