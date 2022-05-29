Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Up 48.9% in May

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MANH traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.58. 321,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,635. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.