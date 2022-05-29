ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.36

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

MAN opened at $88.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

