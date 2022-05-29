Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GATE remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Marblegate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,351,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,454,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

