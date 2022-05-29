Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.41.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marston’s (MARZF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.