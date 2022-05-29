Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.41.

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

