Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.41.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

