Mask Network Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Mask Network has a market cap of $55.09 million and $62.96 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00006268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.28 or 1.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

