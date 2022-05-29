Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0068 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 232.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 178.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $415,049.11 and approximately $472.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,338.32 or 0.99897785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00196376 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00092469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00119095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00193177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032784 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

